Aaron Judge's record-setting home run ball auction ends Saturday

article

The auction for New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball comes to an end this Saturday.

The current bid for the ball, which broke Roger Maris' American League record for homers in a season, sits at $1.2 million, according to Goldin Auctions.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Goldin Auctions

So far 5 people have bid on the ball and more are expected before the final sale.

The auction ends on Saturday, December 17 at 9 p.m. central time.

Judge hit his record-breaking homer off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco at Globe Life Field on Oct. 4.

Cory Youmans, from Dallas, was the lucky fan who caught the ball.

READ MORE: Who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd home run? Dallas baseball fan must make $2M decision

Youmans will provide a Letter of Provenance to verify he was actually the person who caught the ball.

The ball is stamped with the Rangers' 50th Anniversary logo and marked with a black C and the number 13.

The markings placed on the ball ahead of the game to verify the actual piece of history.

For comparison, Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball sold for $3 million in 1998.