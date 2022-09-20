A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County

If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas.

But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!

The highly anticipated FOX series "Monarch" makes its time slot premiere tonight at 9 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and if some locations look a little familiar, there’s a good reason: the show filmed in Georgia. And according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the show made quite an impact here, hiring 1,320 Georgia residents to work on the show and paying out more than $41 million in crew paychecks. We’re told the show spent more than $2.5 million on construction alone.

"Monarch" stars Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, and Anna Friel as members of a country music dynasty, all fighting to protect their family’s legacy and place in the spotlight. Of course, a show that centers around country music contains plenty of it — and "Monarch" showrunners say it'll feature both original songs and covers.

One place that didn’t need to be constructed is the massive Roman family estate called "The Brambles" in the show, which is a real property in Hall County. We spent the morning there, getting an up-close look at the beautiful home and preparing for tonight’s all-new episode of "Monarch" — click the video player in this article to see the estate for yourself!