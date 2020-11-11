A glance at Georgia public college and university enrollment

Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment increase this fall compared to fall 2019 by 2.4%, reaching more than 341,000 students statewide and outstripping the trend among colleges nationwide. Here’s a look at enrollment this fall at each of the 26 institutions as well as the change from last fall:

Augusta Univ.: 9,565 +3.1%

Georgia Tech: 39,771 +9.0%

Georgia State Univ.: 53,743 +0.2%

Univ. of Georgia: 39,147 +0.6%

Georgia Southern Univ.: 26,949 +3.4%

Kennesaw State Univ.: 41,181 +8.9%

Univ. of West Georgia: 13,419 +1.4%

Valdosta State Univ.: 12,304 +9.2%

Albany State Univ.: 6,509 +6.3%

Clayton State Univ.: 7,052 +2.5%

Columbus State Univ.: 8,372 +6.3%

Fort Valley State Univ.: 2,827 +7.7%

Georgia College & State Univ.: 6,873 -2.2%

Georgia Southwestern State Univ.: 3,162 +7.2%

Middle Georgia State Univ.: 8,404 +4.2%

Savannah State University 3,488 -5.4%

Univ. of North Georgia: 19,793 +0.2%

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: 3,990 +1.6%

Atlanta Metropolitan State College: 1,704 -7.6%

College of Coastal Georgia: 3,457 -2.2%

Dalton State College 4,794 -3.4%

East Georgia State College 2,415 -11.9%

Georgia Gwinnett College 11,627 -9.4%

Georgia Highlands College 5,680 -7.9%

Gordon State College 3,231 -7.6%

South Georgia State College 2,028 -13.6%

System Total: 341,485 +2.4%

___

Source: University System of Georgia