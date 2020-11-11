A glance at Georgia public college and university enrollment
ATLANTA - Officials announced that the University System of Georgia saw overall enrollment increase this fall compared to fall 2019 by 2.4%, reaching more than 341,000 students statewide and outstripping the trend among colleges nationwide. Here’s a look at enrollment this fall at each of the 26 institutions as well as the change from last fall:
Augusta Univ.: 9,565 +3.1%
Georgia Tech: 39,771 +9.0%
Georgia State Univ.: 53,743 +0.2%
Univ. of Georgia: 39,147 +0.6%
Georgia Southern Univ.: 26,949 +3.4%
Kennesaw State Univ.: 41,181 +8.9%
Univ. of West Georgia: 13,419 +1.4%
Valdosta State Univ.: 12,304 +9.2%
Albany State Univ.: 6,509 +6.3%
Clayton State Univ.: 7,052 +2.5%
Columbus State Univ.: 8,372 +6.3%
Fort Valley State Univ.: 2,827 +7.7%
Georgia College & State Univ.: 6,873 -2.2%
Georgia Southwestern State Univ.: 3,162 +7.2%
Middle Georgia State Univ.: 8,404 +4.2%
Savannah State University 3,488 -5.4%
Univ. of North Georgia: 19,793 +0.2%
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: 3,990 +1.6%
Atlanta Metropolitan State College: 1,704 -7.6%
College of Coastal Georgia: 3,457 -2.2%
Dalton State College 4,794 -3.4%
East Georgia State College 2,415 -11.9%
Georgia Gwinnett College 11,627 -9.4%
Georgia Highlands College 5,680 -7.9%
Gordon State College 3,231 -7.6%
South Georgia State College 2,028 -13.6%
System Total: 341,485 +2.4%
___
Source: University System of Georgia