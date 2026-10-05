911 calls capture moments when woman's dismembered body found

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The Brief Newly released 911 calls detail frantic moments before and after a woman's torso was discovered in Smyrna. Relatives tracked Shanteria "KT" Mosley’s phone to an apartment complex after she missed family group chat updates. Authorities charged an 18-year-old man with murder after finding additional body parts in a vehicle trunk.



A series of 911 calls revealed frantic moments before and after a woman's torso was discovered inside a plastic tub outside a Smyrna apartment complex.

What we know:

Shanteria "KT" Mosley’s mother called emergency dispatchers on Sept. 23 to report her daughter missing.

Family members placed the call from the Park Valley Apartment complex after tracking Mosley’s phone to the location.

Mosley’s mother told dispatchers that her daughter had not been heard from since 9 a.m., which was unusual because the family communicates constantly through a group chat.

"That's not like her to go out, and not talking to me or her auntie," Mosley’s mother said in the recording.

Dispatchers informed the mother that a missing person's report needed to be filed with Atlanta police because Mosley lived in that jurisdiction.

A second call came in shortly after, with callers reporting that a body was found in a container.

"We just got my niece, and the man just dropped the box that has her body in it," a woman said on the call.

A complex resident then took the phone to describe the container holding human remains.

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What we don't know:

Investigators have not stated whether Mosley knew her attacker prior to the killing.

Authorities have also not disclosed a potential motive for the crime.

Dig deeper:

An autopsy determined Mosley had a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Kingston Bradley in connection with the homicide.

A witness saw Bradley carrying the tote bin containing Mosley’s torso before he was spotted and ran off.

Detectives initially charged Bradley with concealing the death of another.

Authorities later searched a vehicle and discovered trash bags containing additional body parts inside the trunk, leading detectives to upgrade his charges to malice murder.

Bradley's father released a statement offering condolences to Mosley’s family while addressing the situation.

"I logged back in to clear up some rumors about me in regards to my son’s situation. First and foremost, I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family of the young lady and her family. Kingston has been dealing with mental illness for the past 6 years. Everyone who knows me knows that I work 10-12 hours daily. If I’m not at my regular job, I’m somewhere doing a side job. Like you, I have many questions as to the specifics of what happened, when and where. What I can say for certain is that I had no involvement with this incident nor had any knowledge of the incident. I did not know the victim or her family and do not know how or if my son knew her prior to the incident. I’m not on the run. I told the detectives everything I knew about my son. My family and I did not have anything to do with Kingston’s actions. I’m getting inbox messages and screenshots that are full of lies. I hope to do an interview with a news station for the public to help clear up this matter from my perspective. I can’t imagine how painful this is for the victim family. Please allow the law to do there [sic] job. I am fully cooperating with law enforcement. They know of my whereabouts."

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