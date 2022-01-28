911 call from Duluth gun store shooting released

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
8
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 6:20 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 4:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:15 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 3:30 AM EST, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 4:30 AM EST, Clay County

911 call from Duluth gun store shooting released

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Duluth
FOX 5 Atlanta

911 call in Duluth gun store shooting released

Officials released the 911 call from a shooting at a Duluth gun shop that happened Wednesday. The call is giving a little more insight in what led up to the incident that sent two people to the hospital.

DULUTH, Ga. - The 911 call from a shooting at a firearm shop in Duluth earlier this week was released by emergency officials on Friday.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. In the call, the owner of the store said he was forced to shoot his employee after the two got into an argument and the employee reached for a gun. The owner told dispatchers he was putting pressure on two possible wounds.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," the owners told officers at the scene. "All over a few dollars." 

Gun Lobby investigation

The Duluth Police Department said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the employee told officers a different story.

The employee was taken to Northside Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries. The owner was also taken to Northside Hospital Duluth for an unrelated health condition.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____