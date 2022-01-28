911 call from Duluth gun store shooting released

The 911 call from a shooting at a firearm shop in Duluth earlier this week was released by emergency officials on Friday.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. In the call, the owner of the store said he was forced to shoot his employee after the two got into an argument and the employee reached for a gun. The owner told dispatchers he was putting pressure on two possible wounds.

"I thought he was trying to kill me," the owners told officers at the scene. "All over a few dollars."

The Duluth Police Department said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the employee told officers a different story.

The employee was taken to Northside Lawrenceville with non-life-threatening injuries. The owner was also taken to Northside Hospital Duluth for an unrelated health condition.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

