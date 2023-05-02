Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Breaking News

Overturned tractor-trailer closes multiple lanes on 85 South, North

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Norcross
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

85N and Jimmy Carter Boulevard

NORCROSS, Ga. - Traffic is backed up on 85 North and South after multiple lanes were closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday evening.

Officials say five lanes are currently shut down for those traveling southbound.

Just one lane is closed for those going north.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported the accident on 85 South and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

For the time being, please look for an alternate route. Authorities have not yet laid out a timeline for the vehicle to be moved.