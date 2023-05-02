Overturned tractor-trailer closes multiple lanes on 85 South, North

article

Traffic is backed up on 85 North and South after multiple lanes were closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer Tuesday evening.

Officials say five lanes are currently shut down for those traveling southbound.

Just one lane is closed for those going north.

The Gwinnett County Police Department reported the accident on 85 South and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

For the time being, please look for an alternate route. Authorities have not yet laid out a timeline for the vehicle to be moved.