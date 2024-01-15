FOUND: 8-year-old boy reported missing in DeKalb County found

article

UPDATE: The DeKalb County Police Department says the missing 8-year-old boy has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

An 8-year-old boy is missing in DeKalb County after he ran after a dog shortly before noon today, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

DKCPD says Steven McBride was last seen around 11:30 a.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Rosewood Road in Decatur.

It is believed he was chasing a dog headed towards Candler and McAfee roads.

McBride is 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He is wearing a dark gray shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

If you see him, call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

MAP OF THE AREA