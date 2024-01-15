Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Randolph County
8
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 8:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Randolph County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 12:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Haralson County

FOUND: 8-year-old boy reported missing in DeKalb County found

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:53PM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Steven McBridge

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - UPDATE: The DeKalb County Police Department says the missing 8-year-old boy has been found. 

ORIGINAL STORY

An 8-year-old boy is missing in DeKalb County after he ran after a dog shortly before noon today, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

DKCPD says Steven McBride was last seen around 11:30 a.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Rosewood Road in Decatur.

It is believed he was chasing a dog headed towards Candler and McAfee roads.

McBride is 4-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. He is wearing a dark gray shirt, black pants and red and black shoes.

If you see him, call 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. 

MAP OF THE AREA