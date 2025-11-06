8 apartments damaged in fire on MLK Jr. Drive SW

The Brief A two-alarm fire damaged at least eight apartments in southwest Atlanta early Thursday morning. Four of the units were severely damaged, and several families were displaced. Arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.



At least eight apartments were affected by a fire early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta, officials said.

What we know:

Firefighters said the flames have been extinguished, but several families were displaced.

The fire was reported just after 6 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. It was classified as a two-alarm fire, but crews were able to put it out quickly after a second team arrived.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Eight apartments damaged, families displaced after southwest Atlanta fire (FOX 5)

Officials said that of the eight apartments affected, four were severely damaged. The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

What's next:

Arson investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact number of people displaced.