78-year-old disabled man missing in East Point

A disabled 78-year-old man is missing in East Point and the police department is asking the public for its help to find him.

Bunnie Charles Minter was last seen March 4 in the 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Minter was wearing a coral, long-sleeve shirt, a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black Kangol hat.

He is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

If you have seen him, call the East Point Police Department at 404-559-6229.