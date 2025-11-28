74 DUIs reported so far for Thanksgiving weekend in Georgia

article

The Brief DPS reports 74 DUI arrests and 137 seatbelt citations statewide No fatalities recorded as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 27; 28 injuries reported Troopers tallied 77 crashes, including four involving impaired drivers



The Georgia Department of Public Safety has released new enforcement and crash data from the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, offering an early look at road activity as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

What we know:

According to the agency, troopers recorded 74 DUI arrests and 89 distracted driving citations during the reporting window. Seatbelt violations were the most common citation, with 137 issued statewide.

State patrol officials reported 77 total crashes, resulting in 28 injuries. No fatalities had been recorded as of the latest update. Four of the crash reports involved drivers under the influence, and three involved commercial motor vehicles.

What's next:

The Thanksgiving travel period enforcement effort remains ongoing, and updated totals are expected as the holiday weekend continues.