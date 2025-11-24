719 kilos of meth reportedly hidden in Georgia blackberry shipments

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of FBI Atlanta

Federal and local investigators seized more than 1,500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside shipments of blackberries during coordinated raids in Atlanta and Hall County, marking one of the largest meth seizures ever reported in North Georgia.

What we know:

The combined operation—led by FBI Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office—took place early Nov. 21, after months of narcotics surveillance and tips that drug traffickers were moving large quantities of meth into the region.

Just before 3 a.m., Hall County investigators located a refrigerated box truck outside a business in the 1400 block of McEver Road. A sheriff’s office K-9 alerted on the truck, and authorities later opened it under a search warrant. Inside, they found 300 kilos (661 pounds) of methamphetamine concealed inside boxes of blackberries. The estimated street value of that load alone was $22.5 million.

The driver, Gerardo Solorio-Alvarado, 44, was arrested later that morning at his Gainesville home near Browns Bridge Road. He is being held without bond on a felony meth trafficking charge. Investigators say he is a native of Mexico living in Gainesville.

A separate search warrant executed the same night at a home on Custer Avenue SE in Atlanta uncovered 419 kilos of crystal meth—also hidden inside a refrigerated truck packed with blackberries. Authorities believe both shipments were smuggled into the United States from Mexico and intended for distribution across North Georgia.

In total, agents seized 719 kilos (1,585 pounds) of methamphetamine across the two locations. Three guns were also found, according to the GBI.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said the size of the haul should concern residents, but he emphasized the ongoing work of narcotics teams to curb drug trafficking.

What's next:

Three men currently face state charges as the investigation continues. Additional arrests are possible as law enforcement works to unravel the trafficking network.