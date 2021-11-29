Police searching after 71-year-old woman wandered from home in Riverdale

article

Police in Clayton County issued a Mattie's Call for a 71-year-old woman last seen Sunday morning in Riverdale.

Police said Jerylene Hamilton walked away from her residence at the 2,000 block of Bethsaida Road at around 11 a.m. on Sunday towards Old National Highway.

Police said Hamilton has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia.



Police said Hamilton has black hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds. Hamilton was last seen wearing a leopard jacket, blue jean dress and black in color sneakers.



Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Jerylene Hamilton is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

