71-year-old shot multiple times after dispute, Atlanta police say

Investigators comb over the scene of a shooting along Oakside Drive in southwest Atlanta on July 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

Atlanta police want to know who shot a 71-year-old man several times on Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. along Oakside Drive in southwest Atlanta. FOX 5 crews spotted crime scene tape around a home and blocking the roadway.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, despite the man being shot multiple times, he was speaking to medics as he was taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting was sparked by an argument between two people who knew each other.

One person was detained, but police have not said if anyone will be charged.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.