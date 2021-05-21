7-year-old girl has emotional reaction when surprised with pug puppy for birthday

A pug-loving 7-year-old girl from New Mexico fell to her knees and cried when her mom surprised her with a pug puppy as an early birthday gift.

Sam Henson recorded video and originally posted it to Facebook. Henson explained in the post that Sadie, her daughter, has wanted a pug ever since her great-grandmother, or Mema, gave her a Pig the Pug book.

"She is always Googling pug pictures, or finding pug stuffed animals on Amazon," Henson wrote. "She has been working on being more responsible, and trying to heal the hole in her little heart since Mema went to Heaven."

Henson told Storyful Sadie will turn 8 on May 29.

The video shows Sadie opening the car door, dropping her bag and crying. She gets up and scoops the little dog into her arms as Henson can be heard telling her, "Happy birthday."