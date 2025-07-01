7 Lake Lanier parks reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend
ATLANTA - Just in time for the holiday weekend, several parks around Lake Lanier that had been closed due to staffing and funding issues are reopening to the public.
What we know:
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the reopenings are made possible through cooperative management agreements with Forsyth and Hall counties, which stepped in to help operate and maintain the parks.
The reopened parks include:
- Keith's Bridge
- Long Hollow
- Two-Mile Creek
- Little River
- Robinson
- Mountain View
- Burton Mill (only open July 4-7)
Two parks – Van Pugh North and South – will remain closed at this time.
PREVIOUS STORIES
- Staffing shortages force closures at Lake Lanier, other SE recreation areas
- Lake Lanier closures: Number of closures reduced to 11 from 20
What they're saying:
With more visitors expected at the lake for the Fourth of July, the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau is reminding everyone to celebrate safely, both on the water and near fireworks.
Safety tips include:
- Always wear life jackets and use sunscreen
- Drink responsibly and stay hydrated
- Watch for submerged hazards or shallow areas
- Check navigation lights if boating at night
- Monitor weather conditions frequently
- When setting off fireworks:
- Keep water nearby
- Never light fireworks on a boat
- Use eye protection
- Light only one firework at a time
- Keep children and pets at a safe distance
- Never aim fireworks at yourself or others
For more information about park access or safety reminders, visit the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau website.