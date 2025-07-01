7 Lake Lanier parks reopening just in time for 4th of July weekend

article

The Brief Several Lake Lanier parks have reopened ahead of the Fourth of July after being closed since May due to staffing and funding issues. Forsyth and Hall counties are helping manage the parks through new cooperative agreements. Visitors are urged to follow water and fireworks safety tips, including wearing life jackets and keeping fireworks away from boats and children.



Just in time for the holiday weekend, several parks around Lake Lanier that had been closed due to staffing and funding issues are reopening to the public.

What we know:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced the reopenings are made possible through cooperative management agreements with Forsyth and Hall counties, which stepped in to help operate and maintain the parks.

The reopened parks include:

Keith's Bridge

Long Hollow

Two-Mile Creek

Little River

Robinson

Mountain View

Burton Mill (only open July 4-7)

Two parks – Van Pugh North and South – will remain closed at this time.

PREVIOUS STORIES

What they're saying:

With more visitors expected at the lake for the Fourth of July, the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau is reminding everyone to celebrate safely, both on the water and near fireworks.

Safety tips include:

Always wear life jackets and use sunscreen

Drink responsibly and stay hydrated

Watch for submerged hazards or shallow areas

Check navigation lights if boating at night

Monitor weather conditions frequently

When setting off fireworks:

Keep water nearby

Never light fireworks on a boat

Use eye protection

Light only one firework at a time

Keep children and pets at a safe distance

Never aim fireworks at yourself or others

For more information about park access or safety reminders, visit the Lake Lanier Convention & Visitors Bureau website.