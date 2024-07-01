63-year-old woman shot overnight in Decatur, suspected shooter known

article

A 63-year-old woman was injured in a shooting overnight in DeKalb County.

Police officers responded to a home on Bedevere Circle, which is off of Glenwood Road in Decatur.

They say that the woman and the suspected shooter were in an argument moments before the shooting.

She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although police say they know who shot the woman, the shooter has not been arrested at this time.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.