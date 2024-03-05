63-year-old Clayton County woman missing from Northwind Drive residence

article

The search is on for a 63-year-old woman in Clayton County who has been diagnosed with dementia and schizophrenia.

Clayton County police say 63-year-old Debra Turner, who lives on Northwind Drive in Ellenwood, was last seen on March 2. She was wearing a pink jacket and black leggings with white stripes. She was reported missing on March 4.

Turner is 5 feet tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you have any information about Turner, please call 9-1-1 or call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.