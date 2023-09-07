60-year-old Marietta man injured by hit-and-run driver while sitting on bench

The Cobb County Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who left the scene of a crash that injured a 60-year-old man from Marietta.

Police say a black SUV was traveling southbound on Floyd Road south of Nickajack Road. For unknown reasons, the SUV left the road, traveled over the raised concrete curb, and went onto the sidewalk.

It then hit a metal park bench occupied by Alan McNeil. After striking the man, the SUV continued south on Floyd Road and left the scene.

McNeil was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.