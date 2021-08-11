5th graders at Cobb elementary to learn virtually Aug. 12-20

Some students at one Cobb County elementary school are shifting to virtual learning through next week following an outbreak of COVID-19, school officials confirmed.

According to a Cobb County School District spokesperson, fifth-graders at East Side Elementary will learn virtually August 12-20 based on district protocols.

"When providing high-quality instruction in a classroom is not possible, due to the number of students or staff in quarantine, we look forward to each student receiving a high quality virtual experience through Cobb teachers and the Cobb Teaching and Learning System (CTLS)," Cobb County Schools sent in a statement to FOX 5.

The district recently released new health protocols, which have some parents concerned.

"The new guidelines have several holes in them. We have a lot of parents who are justified in being upset now," Cobb School Board member Dr. Jaha Howard told FOX 5.

RELATED: Parents upset they can't switch their children from the classroom to virtual learning

The new protocols state that students or staff who have had close contact with someone who has COVID-19 but isn't showing any symptoms, do not have to quarantine. They can return to school as long as they wear a mask for 10 days.

Georgia’s seven-day rolling average of positive COVID-19 tests rose above 5,300 on Tuesday, the worst since early February. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose above 3,600, continuing to climb by 100 or more a day even as hospital leaders warn that bed space is beginning to dwindle in some parts of the state.

The delta variant has fueled a surge in new cases and hospitalizations in the U.S., largely among those who remain unvaccinated. To date, 50.3% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.