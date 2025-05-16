White County toddler survives near-drowning, welcomed home by first responders

article

An 18-month-old girl from northeast Georgia is back home with her family after spending more than two months in the hospital following a near-drowning incident.

The child, named Ari, was injured on March 5 in White County. Thanks to the swift actions and life-saving care provided by local first responders, she survived the harrowing ordeal.

On her return home, Ari was greeted with a heartwarming show of support. White County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies lined the family’s driveway to welcome her back, waving to the toddler and her loved ones as they arrived.

While Ari still has a long road to recovery, her family is grateful she can now continue healing in the comfort of home, surrounded by the people who love her.