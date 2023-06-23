Upcoming 5K run to celebrate Atlanta's workers

article

U.S. Olympian Jeff Galloway is announcing the 40th anniversary of Kaiser Permanente Corporate Run, Walk & Roll Fitness Program – the longest-running 5K in Atlanta.

Participants and their co-workers will train with an Olympian to run, walk, or roll (using a wheelchair) their way to the finish line at Piedmont Park.

The goal at 7 p.m. on Sept. 28 is to get metro Atlanta workers moving and bonding.

Although the event is for corporate teams, individuals and families are encouraged to join the fun.

Those who register will receive free prizes and free training up until the day of the event. Plus, Olympian Jeff Galloway’s new app will also provide training.