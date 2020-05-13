5 kids found in crate attached to truck with no ventilation, water, AC, while temps neared 100 degrees

article

Five children were found in a small crate attached to the bed of a truck with no ventilation, water or air conditioning, while outside temperatures were around 100 degrees, authorities said.

The vehicle was located and stopped in the city of Needles after someone called the police about the children's safety.

The children, who are all between the ages of one and 13 years old, were not properly restrained, authorities said. Illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and a shotgun were also located in the vehicle.

Kenneth Standridge, 40, Zona Brasier, 39, and Aushajuan Hardy, 41, all residents of Sacramento, were arrested and charged with child endangerment.

Standridge faces additional charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm and suspicion of driving under the influence. His bail was set at $75,000.

Brasier's bail was set at $150,000.

Hardy was found to be on "Post Release Community Supervision" and wanted on a no-bail felony warrant out of Sacramento. He is being held without bail.

All three are being held at the Colorado River Station jail.

Anyone with information on the incident was urged to call Detective Brandon Abell or Detective Tim Preston at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200.