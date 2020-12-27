1 dead, 5 injured in LaGrange adult nightclub shootout

One person is dead and five others were injured after police said a confrontation between a couple and a security guard at a LaGrange adult entertainment club turned into a shootout early Sunday morning.

It happened at the Commotions Club located at 1200 New Franklin Road in LaGrange just before 1 a.m. LaGrange police said officers arrived at the club to find five people shot.

Investigators said the shootout started as an altercation inside the club between Johnny Perkins, 53, of Alexander City, Alabama, and a security guard at the establishment. That guard had asked Perkins and his brother, Steven Perkins, 47, of Hogansville, to leave and was escorting them outside, police said.

Once outside, police said Johnny Perkins pulled out a handgun and began to shoot at the guard. The guard, 41-year-old Tim Childs, returned fire, striking both men, police said.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Johnny Perkins’ wife, Kristi, then came out of the club and attacked the manager-on-duty, 36-year-old Lynette Denault, police said. The 54-year-old woman tried to strike and bite Denault during the scuffle, police said.

At some point during the fight, police said Kristi Perkins was able to pull out her firearm and shoot at Childs and Denault.

Advertisement

One of the rounds she fired missed and went into the crowded club, police said.

Meanwhile, her husband shot Childs, the club DJ Daniel Skipworth, and a club patron, while firing his gun, police said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The DJ and the club patron were rushed to the hospital. Childs was treated at the scene.

Both Johnny and Steven Perkins were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said Steven Perkins later died.

Johnny Perkins will be arrested for felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime once he is released from the hospital.

Kristi Perkins was immediately taken into custody and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

This story has been updated with additional charges following the death of Steven Perkins.