5 arrests made for string of burglaries at Coosawattee River Resort

article

The Brief Five residents arrested in ongoing burglary investigation. Stolen items recovered, some still missing. More search warrants expected as probe continues.



The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests and recovered stolen property in connection with a string of burglaries at the Coosawattee River Resort, officials announced this week.

What we know:

The investigation began in early March with a controlled purchase of stolen goods, leading to the arrest of one individual on a charge of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Detectives then executed multiple search warrants, recovering items linked to at least three burglaries and identifying property from five separate cases dating back to September 2024.

While authorities have recovered many stolen items, some remain missing, having been sold, pawned, or traded, according to the sheriff’s office.

So far, five residents of the resort have been arrested and charged with burglary:

Christina Fain, 37

Ronald Fain, 52

Frank Whitcomb, 38

Michael Laurens, 39

Heath Copeland, 40

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, with more search warrants anticipated and continued efforts to locate and recover remaining stolen property in the months ahead.