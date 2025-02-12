44-year-old man missing from Norcross area since November
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old David Frazier, who has been missing for three months.
What we know:
Frazier was last seen in November at a Motel 6 off Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to his family, he had plans to relocate to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but he has not been heard from since.
Frazier is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, missing front teeth, and a scar on his chest.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone who sees Frazier or has information about his whereabouts to call 911.