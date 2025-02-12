44-year-old man missing from Norcross area since November

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
22
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

44-year-old man missing from Norcross area since November

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 12, 2025 2:22pm EST
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

David E. Frazier

The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police are searching for 44-year-old David Frazier, who has been missing for three months since last being seen at a Motel 6 in Norcross.
    • Frazier was planning to relocate to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but his family has not heard from him since November.
    • He is described as 6'2", 164 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, missing front teeth, and a chest scar; anyone with information is urged to call 911.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old David Frazier, who has been missing for three months.

What we know:

Frazier was last seen in November at a Motel 6 off Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to his family, he had plans to relocate to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but he has not been heard from since.

Frazier is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, missing front teeth, and a scar on his chest.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who sees Frazier or has information about his whereabouts to call 911.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gwinnett County Police Department. 

Gwinnett CountyMissing Persons