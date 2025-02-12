44-year-old man missing from Norcross area since November

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for 44-year-old David Frazier, who has been missing for three months since last being seen at a Motel 6 in Norcross. Frazier was planning to relocate to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but his family has not heard from him since November. He is described as 6'2", 164 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, missing front teeth, and a chest scar; anyone with information is urged to call 911.



Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help in locating 44-year-old David Frazier, who has been missing for three months.

What we know:

Frazier was last seen in November at a Motel 6 off Oakbrook Parkway in unincorporated Norcross. According to his family, he had plans to relocate to Atlanta near Luckie Street, but he has not been heard from since.

Frazier is 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 164 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, missing front teeth, and a scar on his chest.

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone who sees Frazier or has information about his whereabouts to call 911.