4 people shot during argument in LaGrange, 1 dead

Four people were shot late Wednesday night in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

The police found four individuals who had been shot at 315 New Franklin Road at 11:50 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three other victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Two victims have since been released while the third remains hospitalized and is reportedly stable.

The initial investigation revealed there was an argument inside a business before someone started shooting. Another person inside the business returned fire.

There appears to be a gas station at the address given by police.

The investigation is active and if anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

