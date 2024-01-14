Atlanta police are investigating four separate shootings that happened across the city on Saturday.

At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to 1536 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW where a 19-year-old had been shot in the leg.

Police say the teen was walking down the street when two unknown gunmen approached him and opened fire. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 7:23 p.m., another shooting was reported at 345 Springside Drive SE. A 16-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the head while two of his friends were firing handguns in the woodline, according to Atlanta police.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is carrying out this investigation.

Dupree Street NW

At 11:47 p.m., police were called to 2379 Dupree Street NW, the scene of a suspected drive-by.

Officials say a man walking down the road was shot by someone in a moving vehicle. The suspects fled the scene, leaving the victim.

He was alert, conscious and breathing when police arrived at the scene.

The Major Crimes Response Team is investigating this incident.

Just after midnight, police said they were also called to 2408 Bellview Avenue NW, just around the corner from the previous scene. A 65-year-old man had been shot multiple times.

Police say the man was walking to the store when, similar to the previous shooting, someone in a moving vehicle opened fire.

The Major Crimes Response Team is investigating this incident as well. They have not said whether the two shootings are related.

Suspects have not been identified in any of these situations.