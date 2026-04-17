4 Georgia troopers fired for seeking money from pursuit crashes

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The Brief Four Georgia State Patrol troopers were fired for trying to make money from injury claims related to police chases. An investigation found the troopers shared crash reports with a lawyer to seek payouts from the insurance of people they had chased. The department says the troopers' actions violated ethical standards, but the names of the four officers have not been released.



The Georgia Department of Public Safety (GDPS) has fired four state troopers following an investigation into personal injury claims made after police pursuits.

What we know:

The department started looking into the troopers' claims in January 2026.

Investigators found that the group shared many crash and incident reports with a lawyer.

That lawyer then tried to get money for the crashes by filing claims against the insurance of the drivers who ran from the officers.

The department determined this violated ethical standards, leading to all four troopers being fired.

What they're saying:

"The actions of these few individuals do not reflect the core values of professionalism and trust that define our agency," the department said in a statement. Officials noted that the Georgia Department of Public Safety holds its officers to a high standard and takes misconduct seriously by investigating all claims according to the law.

What we don't know:

While the department confirmed the firings, officials have not yet identified the four troopers involved.

It is also unclear if the attorney involved will face any legal action or if the insurance companies paid out any of the claims before the investigation began.