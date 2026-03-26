4 arrested after Minor Street armed robbery in Athens

The Brief Athens-Clarke County police arrested four men following an armed robbery on Minor Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities located the suspects later that day with the allegedly stolen property. The four suspects face multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and armed robbery.



Four men are behind bars following a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in Athens that led to a swift police investigation and multiple arrests.

What we know:

Athens-Clarke County officers responded to the 400 block of Minor Street just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Later in the day, authorities found four men at 700 US-29 with the property that had been reportedly stolen.

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Emory Simmons, 18-year-old Zachariah Roberts, 22-year-old Sherod Porter, and 22-year-old Raquan Thomas.

All four were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details on the reported robbery.

Police did not disclose what was stolen.

It is unclear if additional suspects are being sought.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lister Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.