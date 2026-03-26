4 arrested after Minor Street armed robbery in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Four men are behind bars following a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in Athens that led to a swift police investigation and multiple arrests.
What we know:
Athens-Clarke County officers responded to the 400 block of Minor Street just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.
Later in the day, authorities found four men at 700 US-29 with the property that had been reportedly stolen.
Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Emory Simmons, 18-year-old Zachariah Roberts, 22-year-old Sherod Porter, and 22-year-old Raquan Thomas.
All four were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not provide further details on the reported robbery.
Police did not disclose what was stolen.
It is unclear if additional suspects are being sought.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lister Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.