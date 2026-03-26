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4 arrested after Minor Street armed robbery in Athens

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2026 8:55pm EDT
Athens-Clarke County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Athens-Clarke County police arrested four men following an armed robbery on Minor Street Thursday afternoon.
    • Authorities located the suspects later that day with the allegedly stolen property.
    • The four suspects face multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault and armed robbery.

ATHENS, Ga. - Four men are behind bars following a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in Athens that led to a swift police investigation and multiple arrests.

What we know:

Athens-Clarke County officers responded to the 400 block of Minor Street just before 2:30 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Later in the day, authorities found four men at 700 US-29 with the property that had been reportedly stolen. 

Police identified the suspects as 22-year-old Emory Simmons, 18-year-old Zachariah Roberts, 22-year-old Sherod Porter, and 22-year-old Raquan Thomas. 

All four were arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details on the reported robbery.

Police did not disclose what was stolen.

It is unclear if additional suspects are being sought. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Lister Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or 762-400-7333.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. 

Athens-Clarke CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews