3rd suspect in deadly gas station shooting in custody

The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of a retiree who was filling up at an Ellenwood gas station is in custody.

Tyler Anderson, 24, was arrested on outstanding warrants of felony murder and armed robbery. DeKalb County police said Anderson along with Charlie Lee Geddis and Antonoio Crowley approached 68-year-old Jesse Turner III as he was pumping gas at the BP station on the 3700 block of Panthersville Road on the afternoon of Oct. 7, 2019.

Antonio Crowley (DeKalb County Police Department / Supplied)

Police said Turner was shot and killed by the trio. Investigators found a stolen red Nissan Altima believed to be the getaway car on fire about two miles from the scene. Police said they then got into a red or burgundy Chevy Tahoe with aftermarket rims which was registered to Geddis.

A little over a week after the shooting, Crowley turned himself to police and was charged with murder.

Charlie Lee Geddis (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Geddis was arrested Tuesday along Empire Boulevard.

All three remained in the DeKalb County jail as of Friday evening.