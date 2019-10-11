Police identify suspects in deadly shooting at Ellenwood gas station

Police in DeKalb County said they have identified the suspects involved in the shooting death of lawn care man filling up at an Ellenwood gas station earlier this week.

Charlie Geddis, 22, Tyler Anderson, 23, and Antonio Crowley, 21, are wanted for the murder of 68-year-old Jesse Turner III. It happened a little before 5 p.m. Monday at the BP station at 3758 Panthersville Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Antonio Crowley (DeKalb County Police Department) From: Supplied

Investigators believe the three suspects arrived at the gas station in a stolen red Nissan Altima. Police are not releasing a motive, but said after shooting Turner, the trio fled about two miles away. That’s where police said they set fire to the car, which was reported stolen in August, and then got into a red or burgundy Chevy Tahoe with aftermarket rims. Investigators were able to determine that SUV was registered to Geddis.

Police have not yet determined which one of the suspects pulled the trigger, but all three have murder warrants out for them. Investigators hope surveillance video will help determine that.

Anyone who sees any of the suspects is asked to call 911.

