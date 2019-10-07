Police: Man shot, killed at gas pump in Ellenwood

Image 1 of 13 ▼

Police in DeKalb County are investigating a deadly shooting of a retiree at an Ellenwood gas station on Monday afternoon.

It happened a little before 5 p.m. at the BP gas station located at 3758 Panthersville Road. DeKalb County Police said one person was killed.

Investigators did not officially release the name of the victim as of Monday evening, but several relatives and friends gathered around the gas stations.

"Everybody he touched he dropped knowledge on them, teaching them how to live life and be a good human being, i've never known this man to get in any altercation with anybody," Karltez White, who knew the victim.

The man’s son said his father was a hard worker and a good citizen who was running a lawn care business. He said he cannot understand why anyone would want to shoot him and leave him for dead.

Advertisement

DeKalb County police are not ruling out robbery as a motive. The victim had thousands of dollars’ worth of lawn equipment on his vehicle at the time of the shooting. Family friends, also suspect robbery at this point.

"We are looking for multiple suspects right now in the shooting of the victim," said Michaela Vincent, DeKalb County Police Department.

"I do know he ran his own business, maybe somebody was trying to take his equipment, not really sure," White said.

Police spent hours processing the crime scene, as family looked on in pain.

"If the community knows or has seen anything, please call the DeKalb County Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers, this is an active investigation, so we are looking for all leads," Vincent said.