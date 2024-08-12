$3M in Mexican cartel meth seized by DEA in record-breaking bust

The Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta made a methamphetamine bust of a Mexican cartel’s planned drug drop off at a Clayton County farmer’s market. Agency officials say that this seizure is the largest in the division's history, with more than 2,000 pounds recovered.

The bust was part of a multi-agency effort that stopped millions worth of meth from making it to US city streets. Federal officials say the drugs were hidden within a shipment of produce that was being dropped off at a farmers' market in Forest Park.

"This is the largest meth seizure at DEA Atlanta and third-largest total meth seizure DEA wide," said DEA Special Agent In Charge Robert Murphy.

Officials say that literally a ton of meth, which was meant to be sold across the Southeast, is no longer a threat to communities after Thursday's massive drug bust.

"We received information about a tractor trailer that was coming across the Mexican border," said Murphy.

Murphy says agents uncovered 2,380 pounds of the drug inside a tractor-trailer that was scheduled for delivery at the Atlanta State Farmers' Market.

"This was contained in a cover load of celery…It was hiding in the celery. Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store," said Murphy.

A Mexican national, Jesus Martinez Martinez, was arrested.

The drugs are valued at $3 million wholesale, but Murphy says they would go for much more on the street.

"Most of these kind of seizures happen on a border or port of entry, and we’re several states away from a border," said Murphy.

"This cartel was very confident in what they been doing to send this much at one time," Murphy added.

Officials say cartels' use of produce to conceal drugs has become an increasingly common practice in illegal smuggling operations—making the farmer’s market in Forest Park an easy target.

"It is the produce terminal for the United States and if drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility of contamination, and we know that, so it’s important we keep our consumers safe," said Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Harper says that for that reason, he reinstated the agency's law enforcement division last year after it had been disbanded during the previous administration.

"We’re sending this message loud and clear to those who want to use agriculture as a means to an end, as a cover for criminal activity…you will be caught; you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison," Harper said.

Officials say the drugs will have to be tested and flown to a lab, but right now, Murphy says they believe the shipment was pure methamphetamine.