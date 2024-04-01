34-year-old woman dies after being struck near Highland Ave., Freedom Pkwy.

On the evening of March 29 at around 8:30 p.m., Atlanta Police Zone 6 officers were dispatched to a scene near North Highland Avenue NE and John Lewis Freedom Parkway. NW following reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 34-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was immediately transported to the hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. Investigators from the Accident Investigations Unit.