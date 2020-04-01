32 LAPD, 7 LAFD employees test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-two employees of the Los Angeles Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department reported Tuesday. Additionally, seven members of the Los Angeles Fire Department have also tested positive.

The majority of the infected officers work out of LAPD's downtown and central locations, according to the department.

Two employees of the fire department have recovered and returned to duty, One member of the LAPD is currently hospitalized. All the other individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering, the department said.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said that they have increased cleanings at department facilities to multiple times a day.

The department has also been taking employees temperatures to make sure they do not have a fever or other symptoms of coronavirus.

