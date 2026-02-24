Massive northeast storm triggers flight delays, cancellations in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A major northeast storm is having ripple effects across the country, even causing dozens of flight disruptions at the world's busiest airport.
What we know:
As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reports 67 flight cancellations and 32 delays, according to FlightAware.
The airline most affected is Atlanta-based Delta Airl Lines, with 35 cancellations and 17 delays.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 25: Passengers are seen in the North Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. A massive winter storm is bringing frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200
Most of the cancellations, 39, are out of the Northeast while 22 are canceled from Atlanta to airports in the Northeast.
Big picture view:
Nationwide, FlightAware reports more than 730 cancellations and 112 delays. New York's JFK and Boston's Logan airport both show red on the misery map. Washington D.C. also shows a significant slow down, but not as bad as the others.
The backstory:
The cancellations stem from a powerful blizzard blanketing the Northeast Sunday into Monday. Snowfall totals climbed into the double digits in several communities across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
Some parts of New York, mainly on Long Island, saw more than two feet of snow. Central Park in Manhattan reported 15.1 inches of snow.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Sam Daniel reviewing FightAware information for cancellations and delays. The information on the snow totals came from FOX 5 New York.