Actress Gail Bean hosts annual mentoring workshop in Atlanta

article

Actress Gail Bean is bringing back her annual spring mentoring workshop next month in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

This year’s theme is "She Has a Dream Too: Dress the Dream." The Women’s History Month event will mentor 50 young girls from across metro Atlanta.

Participants in grades six through 12 will have opportunities to win prizes, including a $100 Walmart gift card, and will receive custom swag bags. The event is scheduled for March 28. Registration is available at DreamAboveTheInfluence.org.