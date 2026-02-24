Expand / Collapse search

Actress Gail Bean hosts annual mentoring workshop in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 24, 2026 9:15am EST
Gail Bean. Photo courtesy of Dream Above The Influence (Dream Above The Influence / FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Actress Gail Bean is bringing back her annual spring mentoring workshop next month in metro Atlanta.

What we know:

This year’s theme is "She Has a Dream Too: Dress the Dream." The Women’s History Month event will mentor 50 young girls from across metro Atlanta.

Participants in grades six through 12 will have opportunities to win prizes, including a $100 Walmart gift card, and will receive custom swag bags. The event is scheduled for March 28. Registration is available at DreamAboveTheInfluence.org.

The Source

  • Information provided via press release. 

