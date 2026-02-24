Lowndes County police officer killed in the line of duty

article

The Brief Caleb Abney killed while on duty on I-75 Officer and firefighter was set to marry in April GoFundMe created; funeral set for March 1



A memorial fund is growing for a Lowndes County first responder who was killed in the line of duty.

What we know:

Caleb Abney, a Hahira police officer and former Lowndes County firefighter, died last week after his patrol car was hit on Interstate 75 while he was writing a ticket, authorities said.

What they're saying:

According to his obituary, Abney grew up on air force bases, including Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, where his parents eventually retired.

He graduated from Lowndes County High School in 2018 and received an Associated Degree in Science Criminal Justice from Southern New Hampshire University in 2020.

Abney reportedly brought his cheerful personality to his job as a police officer and had the ability to make people feel "OK" when giving them a traffic ticket. He reportedly told one person to "quit crying, you're not a criminal" and was awarded "Good Cop of the Week" by a Tennessee attorney who did police audits after his traffic stop.

He met the "love of his life," Jordan Alexis Hicks," in 2022 and was set to be married in April. A GoFundMe has been established to support his fiancée and help cover funeral expenses. He will be laid to rest Sunday, March 1.