Addison Elementary Principal Jill Spiva resigns following DUI arrest

A Cobb County principal accused of DUI has resigned, according to the school district.

What we know:

The district confirmed to FOX 5 on Tuesday that Jill Spiva resigned from her job at Addison Elementary School.

The backstory:

The resignation follows her January arrest for driving under the influence and other traffic violations. Police said Spiva caused a crash while intoxicated and had a half-empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka in a white paper bag in her vehicle.

Before her resignation, Spiva had spent four years as principal at the school. She had previously served as an assistant principal at other Cobb schools.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the district said, "We can confirm that Jill Spiva resigned from her position as principal of Addison Elementary School. Our focus remains on what is best for our students, and we are moving forward to ensure continued stability and success for the Addison community."

What's next:

Brett Ward is currently serving as interim principal, according to the school's website.