Cobb County elementary school principal arrested for DUI

article

The Brief DUI arrest followed a Jan. 8 crash at Ebenezer and Sandy Plains roads Driver charged with DUI less safe, open container and lane violation School district says incident happened after school hours and off school property



A driver was arrested on DUI charges following a crash at a busy East Cobb intersection earlier this month, according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Deputies say patrol officers responded around 4:44 p.m. Jan. 8 to a motor vehicle "accident" at the intersection of Ebenezer Road and Sandy Plains Road.

During the investigation, officers determined the at-fault driver showed signs of impairment and arrested Jill Spiva, charging her with DUI less safe and other traffic offenses, including violating open container law and a lane violation.

Spiva was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and later released on bond.

The sheriff’s office said it has no information regarding the driver’s employment.

What they're saying:

According to information published on the Addison Elementary School website, Jill Spiva is a longtime educator in the Cobb County School District. She began her teaching career in 2001, later moved into administration in 2014, and is currently in her fourth year as principal at Addison Elementary after previously serving as an assistant principal at other Cobb schools.

Cobb County Schools sent the following statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"The district recently became aware of an incident which we have verified happened off-campus and after school hours. Because the investigation is ongoing, we cannot comment further. We are happy to hear everyone involved is safe."