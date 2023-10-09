Woman jailed after dozens of cats found dead in Mableton townhome

article

A Mableton woman is now behind bars after 31 dead cats were found in her townhome.

Police were called to Burley's residence to perform a welfare check in September. She hadn't shown up for work.

When officers entered the townhome, they said they found it was "pretty much destroyed" and discovered the bodies of dozens of dead animals.

"There were 31 cats that we found in different stages of decomposition, anywhere from bare skeletons to still had some fur on them. We do believe some of the cats may have eaten some of the other cats once the food ran out," said Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond.

Investigators believed the animals may have been abandoned for months.

Neighbors told FOX 5 they were shocked when they learned what was inside.

"I was completely mortified. I've been feeling nauseous because I can't believe someone would leave their place and leave their animals in that condition," said Vasha Loper.

Warrants were issued for 35-year-old Tiffany Nicole Burley's arrest. She was charged with 31 counts of felony animal cruelty charges and more than 60 misdemeanors.

She's currently being held at the Cobb County Jail.