Police have named a suspect in a disturbing case of animal cruelty at a Cobb County townhome.

Cobb County investigators have issued an arrest warrant for Tiffany Nicole Burley for 31 counts of felony animal cruelty charges and more than 60 misdemeanors.

Officials say police went to the Burley's home in Mableton on a welfare check after she didn't show up for work.

When officers entered the townhome, they say they found the home "pretty much destroyed" and discovered the bodies of dozens of dead animals.

"There were 31 cats that we found in different stages of decomposition, anywhere from bare skeletons to still had some fur on them. We do believe some of the cats may have eaten some of the other cats once the food ran out," said Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond.

Investigators shared pictures of the conditions inside. Animal control went in wearing hazmat suits and breathing apparatuses.

"Horrid. Feces everywhere, overflowing litter boxes, deceased cats throughout the townhome, personal belongings thrown all over the place," said Hammond.

Neighbors were shocked when they learned what police found inside.

"I was completely mortified. I've been feeling nauseous because I can't believe someone would leave their place and leave their animals in that condition," said Vasha Loper.

Investigators say the cats may have been left alone for weeks, or maybe even a couple of months. Now, they're trying to track Burley down, saying that she knew the condition the animals were living in.

"Anybody who would do this to an animal would probably have no qualms to do it to a person. So we would like to see her arrested," said Hammond.

He called on Burley to turn herself in to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

Cobb County Animal Services says anyone who has pets they don't want or can't take care of can contact the shelter to make arrangements.

If you have any information about where Burley is, call the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.