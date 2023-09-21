Dozens of cats found dead, decomposing in Mableton townhome

It is a horrible case of animal cruelty in Cobb County. Almost three-dozen dead cats were discovered inside a townhome.

Police went to the home in Mableton on a welfare check after the woman who lived there hadn't shown up for work. The woman was not inside, but investigators did find deplorable conditions and dead cats.

"There were 31 cats that we found in different stages of decomposition, anywhere from bare skeletons to still had some fur on them. We do believe some of the cats may have eaten some of the other cats once the food ran out," said Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond.

Investigators shared pictures of the conditions inside. Animal control went in wearing hazmat suits and breathing apparatuses.

"Horrid. Feces everywhere, overflowing litter boxes, deceased cats throughout the townhome, personal belongings thrown all over the place, it was destroyed," said Hammond.

Neighbors were shocked when they learned what police found inside.

"I was completely mortified. I've been feeling nauseous because I can't believe someone would leave their place and leave their animals in that condition," said Vasha Loper.

Investigators say the cats may have been left alone for weeks, or maybe even a couple of months. Now, they're trying to track down the woman who abandoned them.

"We're looking at, at least 31-felony charges for animal cruelty, at least 31 cases of abandonment of a domestic animal and as we add in all the sanitation charges, we could be upwards of 100 charges," said Hammond.

Hammond says this could have been avoided. He says if the woman needed help or someone to take the cats, all she needed to do was call animal services.