300K people swarm Downtown for jam-packed weekend with Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift

City officials are applauding Atlanta for a successful jam packed weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of people swarmed Downtown to enjoy performances and sporting events, and the city's police chief says crime did not​ spike because of it.

"Many of our officers worked modified hours, or had different off days to ensure if you came to Atlanta you enjoy Atlanta," Chief Shierbaum said.

With music legend, Janet Jackson’s Wednesday and Friday performances, the Hawks final game of the season, Taylor Swifts sold out three day concert— and Moulin Rouge at the FOX theatre, there was no shortage of things to do the last weekend of April.

Image 1 of 26 ▼ Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Of the 300,000 people who took over the area, MARTA says more than 140,000 people took their transit system, compared to the typical 50,000 they anticipate for jam packed weekends. The transit authority reports clearing out crowds in an hour and a half or less.

"Taking MARTS is always a win. It allows us to get vehicles off-street, and make room emergency vehicles," Shierbaum said.

In addition, the chief says drivers steered clear of the area, meaning less opportunity for criminals to creep around cars.