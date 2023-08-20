3-year-old girl pulled unresponsive from Fayetteville swimming pool

A child was pulled from a community swimming pool in Fayetteville on Saturday, according to the City of Fayetteville Public Safety Department.

It happened at the BeaverBrook Estates subdivision off of Lester Road. Fayetteville police and medics were dispatched to the pool at around 4:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a 3-year-old girl was found unresponsive in the pool. The child was removed and CPR was started.

The little girl was airlifted to a children's hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.