3 workers rescued from malfunctioning lift in Brookhaven area

Three workers on a lift in DeKalb County required help from the fire department on Wednesday morning, according to the DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

According to Capt. Jaeson Daniels, experienced an equipment malfunction and had to be rescued. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The workers were stuck on the lift for about 2 hours before they were able to return to the ground.

It happened at 1660 Northeast Expressway NE near Old Briarwood Road and Interstate 85 in the Brookhaven area.

No other information was provided.