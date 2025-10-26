3 teens shot near Clark Atlanta University campus

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Three teens were shot in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. (FOX 5 )

The Brief Three teenagers were shot late Saturday night near Clark Atlanta University. Police said the victims, ages 17 to 19, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Investigators have not identified any suspects in the shooting.



A late-night shooting injured three teens near Clark Atlanta University and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded to the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:52 p.m. Saturday after reports of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found the three teens with gunshot wounds.

The victims were 17, 18 and 19 years old, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Officials said the teens reported hearing gunshots before they were shot.

At this time, police have not released information on possible shooters.

Dig deeper:

This weekend was part of homecoming weekend at CAU, according to the university's website. The school hosted a parade, tailgate and homecoming football game on Saturday.

There were at least two other shootings taking place on or near campuses during homecoming celebrations.

Police say five people were shot near Howard University Friday night.

A Homecoming celebration at Lincoln University turned deadly Saturday night when gunfire erupted during an event on campus, killing one person and injuring six others, according to investigators.