3 suspects arrested in Fayette County after vehicle pursuit, manhunt

Three young man were arrested on Sept. 15 in Fayette County after a vehicle pursuit and a manhunt, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

FCSO says deputies spotted a stolen vehicle leaving the QuikTrip near Highway 85 and Corinth Road around 5:20 p.m. The deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but they took off.

The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control near River Mist Drive and the three young men inside jumped out and ran away.

Deputies called in Fayetteville Police Department's K-9 Unit and they began searching.

All 3 suspects were arrested in the nearby woods at around 5:50 p.m.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Marcus Morris of Riverdale, 20-year-old Brian Reynolds of Riverdale and 20-year-old Derrick Strong of Atlanta.

Morris, Reynolds and Strong were charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing/eluding law enforcement, seat belt violation, obstruction of officer, and reckless driving.



