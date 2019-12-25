3 rushed to the hospital after a fire rips through front of Lithonia-area home

Three people were rushed to the hospital after a fire tore through a Lithonia-area home Wednesday evening.

It happened at a home in the 5000 block of Timor Trail off Rockbridge Road. DeKalb County firefighters three people were transported from the scene, one in critical condition and two others in stable condition.

The full extent of damage to the home was not immediately known, but FOX 5 crews saw the fire burned through the front of the wood-frame home, exposing the front room of the home to the street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is believed to have started in the garage area. All three people inside the home at the time were also in the garage. Firefighters said two were elderly.