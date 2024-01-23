3 people arrested for drive-by shooting in Newnan that damaged property

On Jan. 21 at approximately 11:15 a.m., the Newnan Police Department responded to a report of "shots fired" on Greenview Drive.

Upon arrival, officers swiftly secured the crime scene and confirmed that no individuals at the residence sustained injuries. The NPD Crime Scene Unit and detectives ascertained that four houses, two cars, and a mailbox were struck by bullets during the incident.

Following their investigation, detectives identified two possible suspects and obtained a description of the suspects' vehicle. That evening, the Criminal Investigations Unit apprehended 20-year-old Nosym Douglas-Jerome Ferguson and 20-year-old Ellis Mack Buford on Berry Avenue. Additionally, the NPD Gang/VICE unit arrested another suspect, Dontrez Alandis Adams, in Fulton County.

Ferguson and Buford are currently in custody, facing four counts of aggravated assault. Further charges may be added as the investigation remains active. Dontrez Alandis Adams was also charged with possession of marijuana in connection to the incident. Authorities believe that all suspects involved in the shooting have been apprehended.

While the investigation continues, the Newnan Police Department encourages individuals with information about the events leading up to the incident or details about the shooting to contact Lt. Chris Robinson at 770-254-2355 Ext. 155.



